Bee Attack Puts McAllen Firefighter, Resident In The Hospital

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen firefighter and a local resident are recovering after they had to be hospitalized when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

911 calls began coming into the McAllen Fire Department at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a bee attack near Hackberry Avenue and 19th Street.

Firefighters arrived to see a man on the ground still being stung. They were able to get the man out of danger but in the process several firefighters, paramedics, and police officers were also stung, and along with the victim a firefighter was rushed to the hospital.

First responders were able to find and destroy the beehive but nearby residents were urged to stay indoors for a few hours as a precaution.

(Shutterstock photo via Lifehacker)