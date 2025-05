Two tiny Texas towns are being terrorized by killer bees. They’re both about two hours west of Dallas. Police say a man in Eastland, who was mowing his yard, was swarmed. He hopped in his car to speed away but the bees followed him, stinging him to death.

Also, in the neighboring town of Comanche, a swarm of Africanized bees attacked and killed three prized rodeo horses. Police there say that millions of bees swarmed the owner, who survived the attack