Beer, Wine Sales Before Noon On Sundays May Soon Become Legal In Texas

Beer and wine sales before noon on Sundays may soon be allowed in Texas. Senate Bill 585 has cleared the upper chamber and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If it’s passed by a majority of the representatives, it will go to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.

The bill would allow retailers, such as grocery and convenience stores, to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon. This bill won’t change the state’s Prohibition-era ban on the sale of hard liquor on Sundays.