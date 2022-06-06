Beijing Reopens Restaurants As New COVID-19 Cases Drop

Women wearing face masks walk by a reopened restaurant in a shopping mall as new COVID-19 cases drop in Beijing Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — Diners are returning to restaurants in most of Beijing for the first time in more than a month as authorities further ease pandemic-related restrictions.

The moves come after a small COVID-19 outbreak in the capital was largely eradicated under China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach. Museums, cinemas and gyms are allowed to operate at up to 75% of capacity and delivery drivers can once again bring packages to a customer’s door.

The ruling Communist Party remains wedded to a “zero-COVID” strategy that exacts an economic cost and inconveniences millions of people, even as many other countries take a more relaxed approach.