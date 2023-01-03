Beijing Threatens Response To ‘unacceptable’ Virus Measures

A man pushes an elderly woman past patients receiving intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As the virus continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data while others have criticized its current numbers as meaningless. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man pushes an elderly woman past patients receiving intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As the virus continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data while others have criticized its current numbers as meaningless. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — Beijing is blasting COVID-19 testing requirements being imposed on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against those countries involved. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a daily briefing Tuesday that China believes the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting passengers from China lack scientific basis. She says some excessive practices are “even more unacceptable.” China had abruptly eased strict anti-virus measures in December. It has since seen a surge in cases. Since then, countries including the U.S., U.K., India, Japan and several European nations have announced tougher COVID-19 measures on travelers from China. Many are worried about a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread.