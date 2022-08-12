WORLD

Beirut Bank Standoff Exposes Desperation Of Economic Crisis

Lebanese soldiers stand guard outside a bank where an armed man has taken hostages, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A hostage standoff in which a gunman demanded a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings so that he could pay his father's medical bills ended seven hours later with the man's surrender Thursday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

(AP) — A judge has ordered a gunman who took up to 10 hostages at a Beirut bank to force the release of his trapped savings to stay behind bars. It’s apparently a bid to prevent copycats as desperation deepens over Lebanon’s economic meltdown.

Relatives said Friday that keeping him in custody breaches an agreement that had him surrender after a seven-hour standoff in return for $35,000 and promises that he would be questioned then set free. It was the latest reminder of the pain created by Lebanon’s nearly three-year economic and financial crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s.

 

