Belarus Army Would Likely Have Little Impact In Ukraine War

FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures while speaking to journalists at the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills near Osipovichi , Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Lukashenko this week once again accused Ukraine of planning to attack it and announced creating a joint grouping of troops with Moscow, a move that stocked fears that Belarusian army could join Russian forces in Ukrainian trenches. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. But the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the war effort despite perceived pressure from Moscow. And analysts say troops from Minsk are likely to have little impact.

Lukashenko announced this week that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops” and that several thousand Russian soldiers will be stationed in Belarus.