Belarus Army Would Likely Have Little Impact In Ukraine War

(AP) — Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. But the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the war effort despite perceived pressure from Moscow. And analysts say troops from Minsk are likely to have little impact.
Lukashenko announced this week that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops” and that several thousand Russian soldiers will be stationed in Belarus.