Belarus Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations With Russian Shots

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia. Belarus on Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

(AP) — Belarus has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safety and effectiveness. The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. Russia has been widely criticized for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval in August after the vaccine only had been tested on a few dozen people. This month, Russian authorities started mass vaccinations with Sputnik V, even though it is still undergoing late-stage trials. Argentina also plans to start using the Russian vaccine on Tuesday.