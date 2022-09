Police emergency vehicles are parked in front of a residential building in Berlin-Lichtenberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A man killed his wife with an axe in Berlin-Lichtenberg. The perpetrator was shot by police officers who tried to stop him. ( Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

Police emergency vehicles are parked in front of a residential building in Berlin-Lichtenberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A man killed his wife with an axe in Berlin-Lichtenberg. The perpetrator was shot by police officers who tried to stop him. ( Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

(AP) — German police say a man has killed a woman with an ax in Berlin. Police were called to an apartment Sunday morning in Berlin’s Lichtenberg neighborhood.

Police saw a man striking a woman with an ax as officers arrived. Berlin police said officers shot and killed the suspect. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

Police were still investigating a motive for the killing. They hadn’t yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim.