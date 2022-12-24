Bethlehem Rebounds From Pandemic, Lifting Christmas Spirits

(AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem is marking what is shaping up to be a merry Christmas. Thousands of visitors have descended upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday.

The Palestinian tourism minister, Rula Maayah, says this year will be “very much different” than last year. She says pilgrims “from all over the world” are joining the celebrations.