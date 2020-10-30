Beto O’Rourke To Encourage Voter Participation Today In Hidalgo County

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be knocking on doors in Hidalgo County to encourage voters to get to the polls. O’Rourke, who has also run for the U.S. Senate and briefly sought the Democratic nomination for president, plans to visit polling sites and homes in Edinburg and McAllen today.

Democrats are hoping O’Rourke will help push more voters to the polls, as turnout in Hidalgo County is under 50-percent as of Wednesday. Today is the final day of early voting in Hidalgo County. O’Rourke also plans to appear with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris later today.