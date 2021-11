Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke is tackling what he calls “Abbott extremism” in his bid for Texas governor.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, the one-time Democratic presidential candidate criticized Governor Abbott’s policies that he says ‘pit Texans against each other.’

O’Rourke said his focus is primarily on gun control and he blasted Abbott’s permit-less carry policy that allows anyone in the state to carry a loaded weapon.