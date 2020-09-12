Better Weather Aids Battle Against Deadly Western Wildfires

(AP) — Diminishing winds and rising humidity are helping firefighters battling deadly blazes in Oregon and California. But with dozens of people still missing, authorities in both states feared that the receding flames could reveal many more dead across the blackened landscape. Oregon’s emergency management director says officials are preparing for a possible “mass fatality event.” In California, smoke that painted skies orange also helped crews corral the state’s deadliest blaze of the year. The smoke helped blocked the sun, reducing temperatures and raising humidity. Nine people have been confirmed dead in California and at least eight in Oregon.