TEXAS

Bexar County Commissioners Consider Burn Ban

jsalinasBy
0

Bexar County Commissioners are considering a burn ban as ongoing drought and heat conditions elevate fire danger.

Fire departments in unincorporated parts of the county have formed east and west strike teams of state-certified firefighters with expertise in battling wildfires. Both strike teams responded to the Bulverde fire, where one home was destroyed.

Fire chiefs from Selma, Leon Springs, Helotes, and other Bexar County locations had a group phone call on Saturday morning to discuss strategy.

