Bexar County Criminal District Courts Clear Nearly 400 Cases In Three Weeks

Bexar County Criminal District Courts are making progress in clearing a backlog of cases that resulted from the pandemic.

The courts have cleared almost 400 cases in the past three-weeks, mostly by plea deals instead of jury trials. After the pandemic hit town in 2020, jury trials were suspended.

Since then, the courts have resumed in-person trials twice, but with fewer jury panels seated as a social distancing measure. The county’s lower positivity rate allows about 40 panels to be seated every week to take on the case backlog.