TEXAS

Bexar County Criminal District Courts Clear Nearly 400 Cases In Three Weeks

jsalinasBy 4 views
0

Bexar County Criminal District Courts are making progress in clearing a backlog of cases that resulted from the pandemic.

The courts have cleared almost 400 cases in the past three-weeks, mostly by plea deals instead of jury trials. After the pandemic hit town in 2020, jury trials were suspended.

Since then, the courts have resumed in-person trials twice, but with fewer jury panels seated as a social distancing measure. The county’s lower positivity rate allows about 40 panels to be seated every week to take on the case backlog.

Federal Judge Calls For Probe Of Child Porn Claims At Bastrop Care Facility

Previous article

FW Dealership Gives New Truck To Teen Driver Of Tornado-Damaged Pickup

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS