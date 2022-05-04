Bexar County D-A: Will Not Prosecute ‘Personal Health Care Decisions’

Protesters march from the Capitol to the United States Federal Courthouse to rally for abortion rights in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Bexar County D-A Joe Gonzales says he will keep up the fight for women’s reproductive rights even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Gonzales attended a protest outside the new federal courthouse on Tuesday to assure the crowd that he won’t prosecute “personal health care decisions.” Along with four other D-As from across Texas, Gonzales pledged last month not to prosecute abortions after the enactment of Senate Bill 8. The state law bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.