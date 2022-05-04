Bexar County D-A: Will Not Prosecute ‘Personal Health Care Decisions’

Bexar County D-A Joe Gonzales says he will keep up the fight for women’s reproductive rights even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Gonzales attended a protest outside the new federal courthouse on Tuesday to assure the crowd that he won’t prosecute “personal health care decisions.” Along with four other D-As from across Texas, Gonzales pledged last month not to prosecute abortions after the enactment of Senate Bill 8. The state law bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.