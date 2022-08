The administrator of the Bexar County Elections Office claims she and her staff are the targets of threats and bullying. Jacque Callanen spoke of her concerns at Monday’s meeting of the Bexar County Elections Board.

Jeff McManus, the new chair of the county’s Republican Party, is a former poll watcher and precinct judge. He says questioning elected officials who behave inappropriately is everyone’s right and responsibility, but threats and bullying are uncalled-for.