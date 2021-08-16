Bexar County Judge Declares Abbott Prisoner Release EO Unconstitutional

Another executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being called unconstitutional. Bexar County District Judge Ron Rangel ruled the governor violated the Texas Disaster Act when he suspended rules regarding some jail inmate releases in March 2020.

Rangel says executive regulation does not cover the Sheriff’s management of a county jail or how a county’s criminal court system is run. Abbott said last year the community would be threatened if county and city jail inmates were released during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangel’s ruling involves a woman sent to jail for misdemeanor assault. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar sent a letter to the governor last year saying the executive order is causing jail overcrowding.