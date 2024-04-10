Raid Finds Weapons, Stolen Vehicles

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says as many as seven people were detained after an early morning raid Wednesday at a Southwest area residence. Deputies arrived at the home off Port Victoria Street near Interstate 35 at about 6 a.m.

Officials say two stolen Dodge Chargers, an SUV, drugs and fully automatic weapons were found. Some items recovered were stolen from a Northside Independent School District vehicle while it was parked at an officer’s home. Rifle plates used in body armor and tactical vests were confiscated.

Several persons with possible ties to Mexican cartels and outstanding felony warrants tried to get away with one hiding in a stolen SUV. All were taken into custody without incident. San Antonio Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the raid.