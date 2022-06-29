Bexar County Sheriff Asks Biden For Help With Border Crisis

Police protect the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is asking President Joe Biden for more help with the border crisis.

Salazar sent Biden a letter on Tuesday in which he also requested a meeting with the president. The letter listed Monday’s discovery of a trailer full of dead and injured migrants as the latest incident in a humanitarian crisis that Salazar’s office needs help dealing with.

The sheriff said Biden’s inaction in helping with the situation at the border has enabled Governor Greg Abbott to politicize it in an election year.