Beyond Meat Executive Charged With Biting A Man In Fight

This photo provided by Washington County, Arkansas shows Douglas Ramsey. Officials say Ramsey, a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose. Ramsey, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer, is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears. (Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office via AP)

A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game.

According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s SUV. Beyond Meat hasn’t responded to requests for comment.