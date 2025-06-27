Bible Verse Lawsuit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his decision to sign a law mandating that a picture of the Ten Commandments be hung in public school classrooms.
As State Attorney General, he fought for a monument to the Bible verse at the state capitol. And, he says, they will defend this law, too.
A group of activists has already announced a lawsuit, seeking to prevent the law from going into effect. Their suit claims that posting the Bible verse violates the First Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits the state establishment of a religion.