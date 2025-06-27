Bible Verse Lawsuit

File photo: A granite Ten Commandments monument stands on the ground of the Texas Capitol, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his decision to sign a law mandating that a picture of the Ten Commandments be hung in public school classrooms.

As State Attorney General, he fought for a monument to the Bible verse at the state capitol. And, he says, they will defend this law, too.

A group of activists has already announced a lawsuit, seeking to prevent the law from going into effect. Their suit claims that posting the Bible verse violates the First Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits the state establishment of a religion.