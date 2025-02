Texas may soon have prayer in public school. State Representative David Spiller has filed a bill, directing public school leaders to listen to families that have been calling for a moment of silence. He’s also filed legislation that would require the Ten Commandments be posted in all public school classrooms. That is being tried in neighboring Louisiana, which is tied up in a legal battle.

A lawsuit is pending before a federal appeals court and will likely end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.