There is a warning about a controversial reading program, which was approved for use in Texas public schools.

The ACLU says the use of the so-called Bluebonnet curriculum opens school districts up to civil rights lawsuits. Attorney Chloe Kemph says it promotes one version of Christianity above all others and proselytizes to kids.

They’re watching the rollout in Texas. And she warns that religion in schools could be a basis for a lawsuit.