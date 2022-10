Authorities in Houston are searching for the driver that hit and killed a bicyclist during last night’s Pride Ride.

Officials say the victim fell off his bike and was struck by the vehicle, which allegedly sped up and hit him again before fleeing the scene. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers are searching for a silver or gray Mercedes E-Class in connection to the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Houston P-D.