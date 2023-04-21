Biden 2024 Splits Dems But Most Would Back Him: AP-NORC Poll

(AP) — A poll shows only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January.

Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January. Fifty-nine-year-old voter Jenipher Lagana says she likes the 80-year-old Biden but her “problem with him running in 2024” is his age.