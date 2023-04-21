NATIONAL

Biden 2024 Splits Dems But Most Would Back Him: AP-NORC Poll

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — A poll shows only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January.

Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January. Fifty-nine-year-old voter Jenipher Lagana says she likes the 80-year-old Biden but her “problem with him running in 2024” is his age.

