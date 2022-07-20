Biden Addresses Climate Change, Extreme Weather Events

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is highlighting climate change and extreme weather events. Speaking in Massachusetts, Biden called it a “clear and present danger.” He said climate change is an existential threat and a “code red for humanity.” Biden cited western wildfires and extreme heatwaves across the U.S. He said extreme weather hurts businesses.

Biden has pledged to tackle climate change through executive actions due to inaction in the 50-50 Senate.

The White House says he’s still considering a declaration of a national climate emergency. The effects of an emergency declaration are unclear.