President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — A day after President Joe Biden declared that it’s time for Americans to get back to work, the White House on Wednesday said America is ready to stop letting COVID-19 “dictate how we live.”

Biden’s White House outlined a strategy to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. There’s been a dramatic reduction in cases, vaccines and tests are readily available, and new therapeutics will soon become more accessible.