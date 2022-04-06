Biden Admin Defends Ending Border Rule

The head of Health and Human Services is getting blasted by Republicans for ending a public health rule known to immediately deport many illegal immigrants. Secretary Xavier Becerra was grilled Wednesday by Congress, on the end of what is known as Title-42.

Republicans criticized him for using COVID statistics to dictate border policy while, at the same time, forcing children in federal Head Start programs to wear masks. Becerra admits there are challenges at the border, but says they should not be tackled by using a public health rule.