The Biden administration is making moves to preserve DACA after a federal court ruling in Texas. DACA protects Dreamers, those who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a statement saying the administration will create a new federal rule aimed at preserving the policy. He also called on Congress to pass a bill giving Dreamers permanent protection. The Texas court ruled DACA is unlawful.