This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor held more than 2 years in Afghanistan by the Taliban. (Charlene Cakora via AP)

A U.S. Navy veteran released by the Taliban appears to be in “stable health.” That’s according to a senior Biden Administration official who gave an update on Mark Frerichs. He was released as part of a prisoner swap with the Taliban.

The Illinois native who was kidnapped in January 2020 while working a construction job in Afghanistan. He was exchanged for an Afghan tribal leader held by the U.S. since 2005 on drug charges.