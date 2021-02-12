Biden Admin To Allow About 25K Asylum Seekers Into U.S.

The Biden administration is preparing to allow 25-thousand asylum seekers to enter the U.S. over the next few weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security said today the group of migrants will be granted entry starting on February 19th. After that, they’re planning on processing about 300 people per day, with everyone required to be tested for coronavirus. The first eligible individuals will be those who have been held under the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

However, anyone who arrived at the border once the U.S. stopped taking asylum applications due to the pandemic must continue to wait.