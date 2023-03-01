Biden Administration Accuses Paxton Of “Judge Shopping”

The Biden Administration is accusing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of filing federal lawsuits in courts that are more likely to rule in his favor.

Reuters reports the Department of Justice has filed a motion to transfer a lawsuit against the administration away from a Trump-appointed judge in Lubbock, claiming that the smaller city is an improper venue for a case pitting the state against the federal government.

The D-O-J says such lawsuits should go before a court in the state capital of Austin or Washington, DC. The department is also seeking to transfer lawsuits filed by Paxton in Amarillo and Victoria.