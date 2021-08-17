Biden Administration Appeals Judge’s Ruling Ordering Reinstatement Of ‘Remain In Mexico’ Policy

The Biden administration has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that ordered the reinstatement of the Trump administration’s Remain In Mexico program.

U.S. District Judge in North Texas Matthew Kacsmaryk, ruling last week in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri, directed federal officials to revive the Migrant Protection Protocols, saying the program was unlawfully terminated. The judge, however, paused his order to give the Biden administration time to file an appeal, which it did Monday to the 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans.

MPP was put into place in 2018 by President Trump as part of his effort to overhaul the U.S. asylum system to deter migrants from crossing the southern border. It was rescinded in June by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who said it did not enhance management of the border.