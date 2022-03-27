Biden Administration Files 3rd Lawsuit In Texas Over Voting

(AP) — The Biden administration has filed a third lawsuit in Texas over voting rights. The latest challenge announced Thursday is over newly drawn county precincts in the tourist hub of Galveston.

The Justice Department says the changes discriminate against minority voters by eliminating the only precinct where Black and Hispanic residents were in a majority. New maps approved by the county’s governing board last year made white voters the majority in all precincts.

The department is also suing Texas over new redistricting maps and new voting restrictions passed last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature.