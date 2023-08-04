Biden Administration ‘Investing In America’ Grant Awarded To Harlingen EDC

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen has landed a $1.6 million federal grant to develop a second industrial park – this one on the north side of the city.

City officials say the grant, awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, will spark the development of the Industrial Park at Roosevelt, which sits between Roosevelt and Primera Roads.

The money will be used to prepare the property for new investment, and also to construct a detention pond to collect storm runoff.

Harlingen economic development officials say the new industrial park will provide prospective businesses an option to the existing industrial park in southeast Harlingen.