Biden Administration Moves To Close “Gun Show Loophole”

The Biden administration is moving to close the so-called “gun show loophole” when it comes to background checks.

Officials say the new federal rules will expand the definition of licensed firearm dealers and sharpen existing enforcement measures to ensure background screenings are carried out in more gun sale locations.

The Justice Department estimates that there are around 23-thousand unlicensed firearm dealers in the U.S. who will now be required to complete background checks when selling guns. Attorney General Merrick Garland calls the regulation a “historic step” that will “save lives.”