Biden Administration Proposes Ban On Smart Car Components Made In China And Russia

The Biden administration is proposing a ban on the sale of imported Chinese-made software and smart cars. The Department of Commerce said its proposed rule would ban connected vehicle systems designed, developed, made, or supplied by firms in to China or Russia

The move is designed to keep foreign intelligence agencies from using internet-connected vehicles to access U.S. infrastructure or the electric grid.

The rule includes components connecting the vehicle to the outside world.such as, Bluetooth, cellular, satellite, and Wi-Fi. If approved, the ban on software would affect 2027 model year, while the ban on hardware would come into play for 2030 model year.

