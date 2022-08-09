Biden Administration Says ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Is Over

FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. A federal appellate court refused late Thursday, Aug. 19 to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden had suspended former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office and the Department of Homeland Security said it was permanently terminating the program in June, according to the court record. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
(AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it has ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The announcement Monday came hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Homeland Security officials were largely silent, saying they had to wait for the court to certify the ruling and for a Trump-appointed judge to then lift his injunction.