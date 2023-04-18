Biden Administration To Keep COVID Shots Free For Uninsured

The Biden Administration will fund a program to keep COVID-19 shots free for the uninsured. The administration will spend over one-billion dollars on the new program as the vaccines shift to the commercial market.

The administrative costs to give the shots to patients will be covered by a partnership with pharmacy chains.

The creation of the program comes ahead of when federal regulators are expected to select new formulas of the vaccines that will aim to target variants of the virus expected to be most common later this year. The new shots are anticipated to begin rolling out in September.