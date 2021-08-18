Biden Administration To Propose Asylum System Reforms

The Biden administration is proposing major changes in the U.S. asylum system in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants across the southern border, and reduce the massive backlog of asylum cases.

Under the proposal, routine asylum cases would no longer be automatically referred to an overwhelmed immigration court system. Instead, they’d be handled by asylum officers with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says that would allow faster processing and expulsion of those who don’t qualify for asylum:

(Audio: Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar)

Cuellar saying the system has to more quickly separate those found to have legitimate asylum claims from those crossing the border for economic reasons.