Biden Aims To Deliver Reassurance In State Of Union Address

(AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. He’ll also be trying to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership. His speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles with economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China. It’s Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.