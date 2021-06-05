NATIONAL

Biden Aims To Restore Species Protections Weakened By Trump

By 89 views
0
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore. The Biden administration said Friday, June 4, 2021, it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. Under Trump, officials rolled back protections for the northern spotted owl, gray wolves and other species, actions that President Joe Biden has vowed to review (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration says it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species. The reviews announced Friday will take months or years to complete. They continue a decades-old, back-and-forth between Democratic and Republican administrations with starkly differing approaches to environmental regulation.

 

‘There Is Stuff’: Enduring Mysteries Trail US Report On UFOs

Previous article

Biden Says Jobs Report Bolsters Case For Government Spending

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL