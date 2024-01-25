Biden Announces Billions In New Infrastructure Projects

President Biden is announcing billions of dollars in new infrastructure projects across the country. While speaking in Superior, Wisconsin today, Biden announced about a billion dollars from his infrastructure law will be used to replace the Blatnik Bridge that connects Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The visit to the key battleground state comes as Biden’s re-election campaign is highlighting the president’s economic agenda ahead of a likely general election rematch against former President Trump.

Biden claimed economic growth has been stronger than under Trump. This comes after data released today shows the economy grew at a healthy clip over the past year, surpassing three-percent.