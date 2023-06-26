Biden Announces Funding To Expand High-Speed Internet

The White House is rolling out funding to boost internet connectivity across the country.

President Biden on Monday announced more than 40-billion dollars to expand high-speed internet access. Biden said his administration is aiming to connect every person in the U.S. to reliable, high-speed internet by 2030.

The White House says 24-million people in the U.S. do not have access to high-speed internet either because they can’t afford it or because they live in communities without a fiber optic connection.