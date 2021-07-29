Biden Announcing Vaccine Requirement For All Federal Workers

President Biden is announcing that all federal workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If an employee chooses to not get vaccinated, they must participate in regular testing and strict mask wearing.

The federal government employs more than four-million Americans all over the world. Biden is also revealing that small businesses will be reimbursed for offering paid family leave to get more adults and children vaccinated.

Meantime, the President said those who are fully vaccinated can be exposed to the delta variant and spread it to someone who hasn’t gotten their shots. He reiterated this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and encouraged everyone to get the shots.