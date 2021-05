President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is applauding the new facemask guidance from the CDC, calling it a “great milestone” and a “great day.”

The CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Biden credited the nationwide vaccination program that he accelerated when he took office. He called it an “historical logistical achievement.”