Biden Approval Hits New Low At One-Year Mark: AP-NORC Poll

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)