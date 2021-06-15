Biden Arrives In Geneva For Highly-Anticipated Putin Meeting

President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — Joe Biden has arrived in the summit city of Geneva ahead of what will be the most-watched part of his first trip abroad as president: talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Biden reached Geneva on Tuesday fresh from days of alliance-building sessions with America’s democratic allies. That includes meetings with global leaders at the Group of Seven, NATO and U.S.-EU summits.

On Tuesday, leaders reached resolution on a 17-year-old U.S.-European trade dispute. Tuesday’s U.S.-E.U. summit also ended with a joint statement declaring that the allies are ready to respond “decisively” to Russia in its alleged harmful behavior overseas. Biden aims to address those disputes, and seek common ground where possible, in a meeting with Putin on Wednesday.