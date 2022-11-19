Biden At 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ Mulls 2nd White House Bid

(AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so.

He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is “a great respecter of fate.” He’s got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking